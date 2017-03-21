Brad Marchand Won The Trash Talk Game In Toronto

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins came up short on the scoreboard in their 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs on Monday night, but Brad Marchand looked to pick up the W in the war of words from the bench.

The TSN cameras picked up Marchand on their microphones during the third period of Monday’s game, catching the Bruins winger in mid-trash talk against the Leafs’ Leo Komarov. The game was still tied 1-1 at the time and things had gotten a bit chippy between the two over the course of the game.

You can hear Marchand say something along the lines of “I’ll send a stick over,” meaning he’ll give Komarov a souvenir from the game:

"I'll send a stick over after the game" pic.twitter.com/AtsRYRZWUC — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) March 21, 2017

Certainly, there had to be much stronger stuff said between the two during the game. TSN just caught the PG version.

Komarov was asked after the game if he could describe what was said during the exchange.

“It was just like, how’s his day going,” said Komarov. “It was nothing brutal. It’s a hockey game. He’s a great guy.”

I would pay extra money to have a sports channel where all players are mic’d up and you can hear every glorious insult that’s hurled throughout games. There would probably be so many depraved comments that it would be impossible to let something like that become a reality, so we’ll have to settle for clips like this.

Matt Dolloff is a writer for CBSBostonSports.com. Any opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect that of CBS or 98.5 The Sports Hub. Have a news tip or comment for Matt? Follow him on Twitter @mattdolloff and email him at mdolloff@985thesportshub.com.