Anaridis Rodriguez Joins WBZ-TV As Weekend Morning Anchor

BOSTON (CBS) – The WBZ-TV morning news team is growing. Anaridis Rodriguez is joining WBZ-TV as weekend morning anchor starting in April, the station announced Tuesday. Rodriguez will also contribute to weekday mornings on WBZ This Morning.
Rodriguez comes to WBZ-TV from The Weather Channel, where she was a news anchor and network correspondent. For three years, she delivered news and contributed to severe weather aftermath coverage for the Weather Channel’s morning show.
Prior to that, Rodriguez was a weekend anchor and reporter for WWLP-TV in Springfield, Massachusetts.
“Anaridis will be a fantastic addition to our outstanding team of journalists,” said WBZ-TV News Directory Johnny Green. “We are thrilled to have her join us and look forward to having her contribute to our signature segments and continue our commitment to the local community.”
A native of Santo Domingo, Rodriguez emigrated from Dominican Republic to Providence, RI at the age of 12. She holds a master’s degree in broadcast journalism from Emerson College and bachelor’s degree in communication and Spanish from Rhode Island College.