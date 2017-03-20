WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Virtual Reality Roller Coaster Coming To Six Flags New England

March 20, 2017 11:21 AM
Filed Under: six flags new england, Virtual Reality

AGAWAM (AP) — A new kind of roller coaster experience is set to premiere next month at Six Flags New England.

The Galactic Attack Virtual Realty Coaster is billed as a fully immersive, virtual riding experience on the Agawam park’s iconic Mind Eraser coaster.

When riders board and put on Samsung Gear VR headsets, they’ll see datalike weaponry status, time codes, fuel cells and a countdown clock.

A fighter spaceship cockpit materializes and envelops the riders into a tunnel of light. At the bottom of the first hill, riders are launched into the middle of a space battle, coming under attack from flying drones firing lasers and missiles.

After swinging through tight channels, riders are brought into one of three drone bays. Each offers a different gaming experience and three different endings.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

