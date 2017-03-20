WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial

Rondo: Former Celtics Planning Championship Celebration … Without Ray Allen

March 20, 2017 10:45 AM
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Kevin Garnett, Miami Heat, NBA, Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo, Ray Allen, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The 2007-08 Celtics championship team remains one of the closest-knit teams to ever play in the city of Boston, a team that formed allegiances so strong that many members of the team still talk often in a group text.

Yet that group does not include Ray Allen, an invaluable member of that championship squad. And even though nearly a decade has passed since that team lifted the Larry O’Brien Trophy, the bad blood from Allen’s departure to the rival Miami Heat remains a sore spot for his former teammates in Boston.

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated recently talked with Rajon Rondo, who was a second-year point guard on that title team. Rondo said the team is planning a vacation together to celebrate the anniversary, but nobody is too interested in inviting Allen.

“I asked a couple of the guys,” Rondo told Spears. “I got a no, a no head shake.”

Rondo later explained to Spears why the bitter feelings still exist:

“It will be a long story about that, but it is what it is. I don’t know a good analogy to put this in. It just wasn’t the greatest separation. It wasn’t the greatest thing that could’ve happened to us as a team, a bond. We were at war with those guys [Miami]. To go with the enemy, that’s unheard-of in sports. Well, it’s not so unheard of. It’s damn near common now.

“The mindset we had. The guys on our team. You wouldn’t do anything like that. It makes you question that series in the Finals … Who were you for? You didn’t bleed green. People think we had a messed-up relationship. It’s not the greatest. But it’s not just me. I called and reached out to a couple of other vets and asked them what they wanted to do with the situation. They told me to stick with what we got [without Allen].”

An unnamed member of the 2007-08 Celtics told Spears, “I mean, Ray left. He left to the enemy.”

gettyimages 87491075 Rondo: Former Celtics Planning Championship Celebration ... Without Ray Allen

Rajon Rondo, Ray Allen in 2009. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Allen signed with the Miami Heat in the summer of 2012, shortly after the Celtics lost a hard-fought seven-game series against that very same team. The budding Celtics-Heat rivalry included a heated moment when Dwyane Wade pulled Rondo to the court, injuring Rondo’s elbow. Paul Pierce has stated on the record that Allen was a bit of a lone wolf on that title team. And it’s been no secret that the off-the-court relationship among the future Hall of Fame trio of Allen, Pierce and Kevin Garnett has never been as great as it may have seemed on the court.

Allen went on to win a second championship alongside LeBron James in Miami in 2013. But in the process, he ended some relationships that clearly remain broken to this day.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia