Drew Pomeranz Feeling Better After Making An Early Exit On Sunday

BOSTON (CBS) — The last thing the Red Sox need this spring is for another one of their starting pitchers to hit the disabled list.

That was the big concern when Drew Pomeranz, who is all-but penciled in as Boston’s No. 5 starter to begin the season, left his Sunday afternoon start with tightness in his left triceps. But one day after his early exit, manager John Farrell sounds optimistic that Pomeranz will make his next scheduled start later this week.

“He came in feeling no symptoms as he felt yesterday when we took him out for precautionary reasons,” Farrell told reporters on Monday. “He’ll have a ball in his hand to play some light catch today. We would anticipate his normal bullpen at this point. In light of some tightness he felt in the triceps [Sunday], today is a better day for him.”

Pomeranz left after just two innings against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday, allowing three runs off two hits and three walks. It was his second start of the spring after getting a late start as he recovered from a stem-cell shot in his left elbow back he received back in October. Pomeranz would be in line to start one of Saturday’s split-squad games (either against the Phillies or Rays) if there are no setbacks this week.

With David Price likely beginning the season on the disabled list, depth in their starting rotation is not one of Boston’s strong points heading into the new season. If Pomeranz can’t take his turn in the rotation when the regular season rolls around, Kyle Kendrick would likely get the call. Kendrick, who did not pitch in the Majors in 2016, is 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA and 16 strikeouts over 18 innings in five games (four starts) this spring.