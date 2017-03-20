WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

FBI Director James Comey Proclaims His Hatred For New England Patriots While Testifying Before Congress

March 20, 2017 3:22 PM
Filed Under: Congress, FBI, James Comey, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Controversy? Hatred? There must be a way to work in a New England Patriots reference.

FBI Director James Comey found a way to do just that while testifying before the House Intelligence Committee on Monday. The Committee, investigating whether President Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia to interfere with the 2016 election, asked Comey why Russian President Vladimir Putin hates Hillary Clinton so much.

Comey, while under oath, broke out a sports metaphor for his answer.

“I hate the New England Patriots, and no matter who they play I’d like them to lose,” said Comey.

Comey probably hasn’t enjoyed watching football for much of the last 17 years, but he’s certainly not alone. And he’s not the first person to proclaim their hatred for the Pats over the years; he just might be the first to do so while under oath and testifying in front of congress.

Fittingly, Comey and the FBI were later commended during the hearing for their help in finding Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl XLIX and Super Bowl LI jerseys, which were stolen from the quarterback but recently recovered in Mexico.

Comey took that chance to explain his hatred for the Patriots.

“The reason I don’t like the Patriots is they represent sustained excellence,” he said. “So as a Giants fan, that drives me crazy.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia