FBI Director James Comey Proclaims His Hatred For New England Patriots While Testifying Before Congress

BOSTON (CBS) — Controversy? Hatred? There must be a way to work in a New England Patriots reference.

FBI Director James Comey found a way to do just that while testifying before the House Intelligence Committee on Monday. The Committee, investigating whether President Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia to interfere with the 2016 election, asked Comey why Russian President Vladimir Putin hates Hillary Clinton so much.

Comey, while under oath, broke out a sports metaphor for his answer.

“I hate the New England Patriots, and no matter who they play I’d like them to lose,” said Comey.

FBI Director Comey: “I hate the New England Patriots, and no matter who they play, I’d like them to lose.” pic.twitter.com/l2wE63IzpF — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 20, 2017

Comey probably hasn’t enjoyed watching football for much of the last 17 years, but he’s certainly not alone. And he’s not the first person to proclaim their hatred for the Pats over the years; he just might be the first to do so while under oath and testifying in front of congress.

Fittingly, Comey and the FBI were later commended during the hearing for their help in finding Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl XLIX and Super Bowl LI jerseys, which were stolen from the quarterback but recently recovered in Mexico.

Comey took that chance to explain his hatred for the Patriots.

“The reason I don’t like the Patriots is they represent sustained excellence,” he said. “So as a Giants fan, that drives me crazy.”