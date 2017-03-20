California Company Recalls Edamame Due To Possible Listeria Contamination

BOSTON (CBS) — A brand of edamame has been recalled by a California company due to possible Listeria contamination.
Advanced Fresh Concepts Franchise Corp., or AFC, recalled their edamame labeled as “Edamame – Soybeans in Pods“ and carrying “sell by” dates between January 3 and March 17 of 2017 because Listeria was found during random testing.
The FDA said Listeria infections can cause symptoms like high fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, but can cause more serious results, including miscarriages, stillbirth, and fetal infection in pregnant women.
No illnesses have yet been reported in connection with the edamame, and it should no longer be for sale in any stores.
The edamame was sold in Massachusetts, as well as 32 other states.
Customers who bought the recalled edamame should not eat it, and should bring it back to the store where it was bought for a full refund.
For more information about the recall, visit FDA.gov.