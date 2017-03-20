Bruins’ David Backs Misses Morning Skate, But Expected To Play Vs. Maple Leafs

BOSTON (CBS) — David Backes was a bit under the weather Monday morning in Toronto, and missed the Bruins’ morning skate ahead of their pivotal matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
He remains a game-time decision for the tilt, but head coach Bruce Cassidy sounds confident that he’ll have the 32-year-old in the lineup:
With Backes out of the morning skate, Cassidy had Jimmy Hayes with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand on Boston’s top line. That’s a thought that will have Bruins fans cringing, so it’s a good thing Backes is expected to play with the B’s trying to hold off the Leafs in the standings.
Read:Bruins-Maple Leafs Preview
Backes, in his first season with the Bruins, potted a pair of goals in Boston’s 6-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night and has 15 goals and 19 assists on the season.
