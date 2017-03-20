Bruins’ David Backs Misses Morning Skate, But Expected To Play Vs. Maple Leafs

March 20, 2017 1:45 PM
Filed Under: Boston Bruins, David Backes, NHL, Sports News, Toronto Maple Leafs

BOSTON (CBS) — David Backes was a bit under the weather Monday morning in Toronto, and missed the Bruins’ morning skate ahead of their pivotal matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

He remains a game-time decision for the tilt, but head coach Bruce Cassidy sounds confident that he’ll have the 32-year-old in the lineup:

With Backes out of the morning skate, Cassidy had Jimmy Hayes with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand on Boston’s top line. That’s a thought that will have Bruins fans cringing, so it’s a good thing Backes is expected to play with the B’s trying to hold off the Leafs in the standings.

Read:Bruins-Maple Leafs Preview

Backes, in his first season with the Bruins, potted a pair of goals in Boston’s 6-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night and has 15 goals and 19 assists on the season.

Tune in to Bruins-Maple Leafs on 98.5 The Sports Hub — the flagship station of the Boston Bruins. Pregame coverage begins at 7pm!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia