Watch The Boston Marathon Live On CBSBoston.com & WBZ-TV; Listen On WBZ NewsRadio 1030

Shalane Flanagan Joins TV Broadcast Team March 20, 2017 3:01 PM
Filed Under: Boston Marathon, Shalane Flanagan, WBZ NewsRadio 1030, WBZ TV

CBS Boston has you covered for the 121st Boston Marathon, with live coverage on CBSBoston.com, WBZ-TV and WBZ NewsRadio 1030.

WBZ-TV is proud to once again be the only local television station broadcasting the Boston Marathon live on Monday, April 17. Lisa Hughes, Steve Burton, and Toni Reavis will return as your hosts from the Start to Finish line. New to this year’s broadcast team is Marblehead native and elite runner Shalane Flanagan. Flanagan has run Boston three times and holds the course record for the fastest American woman.

Pre-Race coverage on WBZ-TV begins at 7 a.m., with race coverage at 9 a.m.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030 will have live, wire-to-wire coverage hosted by Joe Mathieu, Tom Cuddy and Sharon Barbano, along with a team of reporters along the course. Coverage kicks off at 9:15 a.m., and also Live Streaming at CBSBoston.com.

New Englanders who can’t be in front of their TVs to watch the Boston Marathon will be able to watch the race live online. CBSBoston.com will be streaming coverage beginning at 9 a.m. If you are outside of New England, or you’re going to be at work and your company’s computer servers are outside of New England, you may not be able to see the Elite Race portion of our coverage online (approx. 9a-to-12:15p). Sorry, the New England border is where our online streaming rights end for this portion of the race.

THE FINISH LINE LIVE

When you visit CBSBoston.com on Marathon Monday, there will also be a live camera locked down on the Finish Line. You can watch your friends, family members and thousands of other runners take those triumphant steps across the blue and yellow line.

MARATHON START TIMES

8:50 a.m.: Mobility Impaired start
9:17 a.m.: Push Rim Wheelchair Division start
9:22 a.m.: Handcycle Participants start
9:32 a.m.: Elite Women’s start
10:00 a.m.: Elite Men’s start and First Wave
10:25 a.m.: Second Wave
11:00 a.m.: Third Wave
11:25 a.m. Fourth Wave

Follow us on Twitter @wbzmarathon and @wbznewsradio, and take part in the conversation using #bostonmarathon.

