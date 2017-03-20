Blue Buffalo Recalls Wet Food That Could Make Dogs Sick

WILTON, Conn. (CBS) – Blue Buffalo Company has issued a recall because one of its dog foods could make animals sick.

One production lot of Blue Wilderness Rocky Mountain Recipe Red Meat Dinner wet food for adult dogs is being recalled after the company found that it may contain “elevated levels of naturally-occurring beef thyroid hormones.”

Dogs consuming too much of those hormones can experience increased thirst and urination, weight loss, increased heart rate and restlessness, Blue Wilderness says.

“With prolonged consumption these symptoms may increase in severity and may include vomiting, diarrhea, and rapid or difficulty breathing,” the company stated.

Anyone whose dog is exhibiting those symptoms should contact their vet immediately.

The FDA reports that one dog that consumed the now-recalled food had symptoms before recovering.

The recalled can of dog food has the UPC code 840243101153 and was sold at pet stores and online.

Anyone who bought the food can return it for a full refund.