Auburn Police Recover Stolen Puppy

AUBURN (CBS) — Police returned a stolen American bulldog puppy safe and sound early Monday morning after it was snatched during an attempted sale at the owner’s home.
The dog is back in the arms of its owner, but police first made sure to snap a few photos–for evidence, they said–with the adorable pup.
The puppy’s owner said a woman came to their Blaker Street house interested in buying the puppy, but took off with it when the owner left the room.
Amanda Milott, 23, was taken into custody. She was arrested on an outstanding warrant for unrelated charges, but was also charged with larceny over $250 in the theft of the puppy.
With help from Worcester Police, Milott was found with the puppy at a home on Vincent Avenue in Worcester.
The puppy’s owner claimed it at the Auburn Police Department later Monday morning.
Milott will be arraigned in Worcester District Court.
One Comment