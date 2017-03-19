Phantom Gourmet: Pickle Chips Taste Test

BOSTON (CBS) — Phantom recently purchased four jars of bread and butter pickle chips from a local supermarket. The sweet and salty contenders were Heinz, Mrs. Fanning’s, Mt. Olive, and Vlasic. See if you can guess which pickle ended up at the Top Of The Food Chain.

Vlasic finished in last place. America’s leading pickle brand definitely does not make Phantom’s favorite bread and butter pickle. These extra-wide, thick-cut chips have a sweet upfront flavor, followed by an off-putting processed aftertaste. Plus, the staggering size of these pickles makes them way too big to put on a sandwich, not that you’d really want to anyway.

Mrs. Fanning’s didn’t do much better. This small jar offers up dark pickle chips that are sliced flat rather than the traditional ridged cut. The flavor of these chips is fine, with a decent balance of sweet and heat. But their consistency is just terrible, with each piece being way too soft and mushy to enjoy.

The runner-up is Heinz. With a bright color and flavor and cut to be just about the right size, these pickles are pretty good. At first bite, there is a nice balance of sweetness and tanginess, which then gives way to an oniony aftertaste that may appeal to some people. While you won’t go wrong with Heinz, Phantom thinks you can pick a better pickle.

At the Top Of The Food Chain is Mt. Olive. If you’re looking for a bread and butter pickle chip with a little bit of everything, this is the brand to buy. These perfectly-sized pieces offer a fresh tasting blend of sweet and salty, with pleasant notes of mustard, onion, and celery seed, too. Best of all, they deliver a satisfying crunch where the other competitors simply fell flat. That’s why Mt. Olive bread and butter pickle chips are at the Top Of The Food Chain.

Watch Phantom Gourmet on Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30 and 11 a.m. on myTV38.