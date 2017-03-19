Keller @ Large: Sen. Linda Dorcena Forry Explains Decision To Skip Southie Parade

BOSTON (CBS) — Sen. Linda Dorcena Forry gave a preview of Sunday’s South Boston St. Patrick’s Breakfast when she sat down with WBZ political analyst Jon Keller this week.

But after the breakfast comes the parade–in which Sen. Forry said she would not march due to their earlier exclusion of LGBTQ veterans’ group Outvets. The group was finally allowed to march, but Forry still won’t participate.

“I will not be marching in the parade,” Forry told Keller. “To deny veterans to walk is just very hurtful. We have a voluntary military force, these are men and women who sign on the dotted line to serve our country and to protect us.”

Sen. Forry said she was grateful to congressman Stephen Lynch for bringing people to the table to resolve the issue after Outvets was denied–but she said the South Boston Allied War Veterans council should have apologised for taking the vote in the first place.

“The rebuttal, when they came back and said ‘We’re going to allow you to walk,’ it wasn’t even an apology,” said Forry. “There was never a real statement printed on letterhead to say ‘we will allow Outvets to march indefinitely for years to come.'”

She said she looks forward to working with the parade organizers when they meet to vote in new leadership in April.

Keller and Forry also talked about the debate over repealing mandatory minimum sentences.

