Trump Jokes Abound At South Boston St. Patrick’s Breakfast

BOSTON (CBS) — President Donald Trump was the most popular target at the annual St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast, where Massachusetts politicians traded barbs and zingers Sunday morning.

One of Trump’s most outspoken critics, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, couldn’t help but take a jab at the Commander-in-Chief while she mentioned the Patriots’ Super Bowl win.

.@elizabethforma talks about #Superbowl @StPatricksbreakfast. Asks "Wasn't it good to see a win that wasn't decided by the Russians?" #wbz pic.twitter.com/oK2LvgS3Um — Kim Tunnicliffe (@KimWBZ) March 19, 2017

Sen. Ed Markey took a swipe at the president’s cabinet.

“St. Patrick was famous for driving the snakes out of Ireland,” he said. “And unfortunately, they seem to have all landed jobs in the White House.”

Even Mayor Marty Walsh got in on the act.

“I’m excited to be here this year, because I was actually supposed to visit Ireland for St. Patrick’s Day,” said Walsh. “But I had to cancel my trip, because I wasn’t sure that Immigration would let me back in the country.”

Thank you to Vets for your service and welcome to the 2017 St Patrick's Day Breakfast! #SPDB17 pic.twitter.com/1yo6ZLRXps — Linda Dorcena Forry (@ldforry) March 19, 2017

Immigration was another popular topic at the dinner. Mayor Walsh showed a video in which he parodied his earlier promise to let immigrants stay at Boston City Hall no matter their status, and Rep. Stephen Lynch even wrote a song about the City Hall refuge to the tune of “Be Our Guest.”

“Be our guest, be our guest / Immigration is a mess / Grab your suitcase and some toothpaste / City Hall will do the rest,” sang Rep. Lynch.

City Councilor Tito Jackson’s challenge of Boston Mayor Marty Walsh for his job this year was a frequent topic of jokes.

In the spirit of all that is Irish, happy #StPatricksDay from all of us at the #Southie #BostonStPats breakfast. ☘️ pic.twitter.com/GXUz2kkqAE — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) March 19, 2017

In a pre-taped skit, Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, remarked that none of his Democratic friends were talking to him anymore due to his perceived unwillingness to denounce Donald Trump–until Councilor Jackson picked up the phone, and brought him a “Vote Tito” shirt.

“Hold that shirt, it’s gonna be a collector’s item some day,” Mayor Walsh said.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe reports