Rockland Man Killed In Vermont Crash

KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say a Massachusetts man was killed in a crash in Killington.
Police say 30-year-old Alejandro Phoenix of Rockland, Massachusetts, sustained a head injury when the car he was riding in missed a turn and struck a tree early Saturday.
Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene. They say the driver, 25-year-old Stephen Driscoll of Bedford, New Hampshire, was hurt but that his injuries were not life threatening.
Vermont State Police say the investigation is ongoing.