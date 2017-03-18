Weather Alert: Weekend Snowstorm | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App

Rockland Man Killed In Vermont Crash

March 18, 2017 9:26 AM
Filed Under: Crash, Killington, Rockland, Vermont

KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say a Massachusetts man was killed in a crash in Killington.

Police say 30-year-old Alejandro Phoenix of Rockland, Massachusetts, sustained a head injury when the car he was riding in missed a turn and struck a tree early Saturday.

Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene. They say the driver, 25-year-old Stephen Driscoll of Bedford, New Hampshire, was hurt but that his injuries were not life threatening.

Vermont State Police say the investigation is ongoing.

