NightSide – John MacDonald In Studio

March 18, 2017 1:03 AM By Dan Rea
BOSTON (CBS) – John MacDonald is the spokesman for Veterans Assisting Veterans and will discuss issues that are highly upsetting veterans. Specifically, this veterans advocacy group are upset with the lack of attention and treatment given to US military veterans by the Veterans Administration system, and the lack of concern and deference shown to them by Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren. John and Dan will also talk about the treatment of Carryn Owens, the widow of fallen Navy Seal, Chief Petty Officer William “Ryan” Owens. Some elected officials failed to stand for the widow during President Trump’s first joint session address to Congress and this has, “Reawakened old wounds for Vietnam Vets.”

Originally broadcast March 17th, 2017.

