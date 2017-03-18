WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Revolution Grab Early Lead But Fall To FC Dallas 2-1

March 18, 2017 11:11 PM
Filed Under: FC Dallas, New England Revolution

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Maximiliano Urruti scored twice in the second half and FC Dallas rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit to earn a 2-1 win over New England, its fifth straight over the Revolution, on Saturday night.

The Revolution (0-2-0) held a 1-0 into the 71st minute when Urruti beat Cody Cropper after Cropper charged off his line to cut off the scoring chance. Just six minutes later Urruti put home the game winner, beating Cropper high to the near post.

The two goals give Urruti three total for FC Dallas (2-0-1) in just two career MLS games.

Lee Nguyen put the Revolution on the board early with his first goal of the year, a penalty kick in the 10th minute. Nguyen took the kick after Antonio Mlinar Delamea drew a penalty on FC Dallas’ Cristian Colmán.

The Revolution attempted just four shots overall, 11 fewer than FC Dallas.

The Revolution missed their originally scheduled home opener on March 11 against Orlando City due to inclement weather. The match was rescheduled to Sept. 2.

