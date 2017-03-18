Weather Alert: Weekend Snowstorm | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App

Massachusetts Mosques To Hold ‘Open Mosque Day’

March 18, 2017 2:53 PM
Filed Under: Boston, Massachusetts, Mosques, Open Mosque Day

BOSTON (AP) — Sixteen mosques across Massachusetts will hold an Open Mosque Day to give the public a chance to meet Muslim neighbors.

On April 2, attendees will be able to tour a mosque, hear a brief introduction to Islam and witness a Muslim prayer service.

Wafaa Wahabi of the American Islamic Center in Everett said in a time of widespread misunderstanding about Islam, Muslims hope to show the communities they live in that they “live, pray and dream just like anyone else.”

The participating mosques include: the Islamic Society of Boston Cultural Center in Boston, the Islamic Center of New England in Quincy and Sharon, and the Islamic Society of Greater Lowell in Chelmsford.

Mosques in Worcester and Chelsea plan to hold separate open days in May.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia