Sugarhouses Open As Massachusetts Celebrates Maple Sugaring Season

March 18, 2017 10:16 AM
BOSTON (AP) — Maple weekend has arrived in Massachusetts.

More than 50 sugarhouses around the state are open to the public on Saturday and Sunday for tours and tastings, and a chance for visitors to buy maple products directly from farms.

In addition, more than two dozen restaurants are offering dishes made with 100 percent Massachusetts maple syrup.

The maple sugaring season has already been underway for several weeks and actually got off to an early start because of the many warmer than normal days in January and February.

The Bay State is the nation’s ninth largest producer of maple syrup and other products.

The Massachusetts Maple Producers Association says 2016 was a record year for the state with 77,000 gallons of pure maple syrup turned out.

