Watertown Mourns Death Of Veteran Firefighter

WATERTOWN (CBS) – In front of a firefighter memorial at the Watertown Fire headquarters, there’s a tee shirt with the slogan “Watertown Strong.”

It’s a phrase that became popular after the city endured a night of terror from the Boston Marathon bombers.

Now this community of around 35,000 residents is pulling together again.

Many of the business owners and residents we spoke to say they are saddened by the news of one of their firefighters dying in the line of duty today. Firefighter Joseph Toscano, a 54-year-old from Randolph, had been with the department since 1996.

“After everything with the marathon, things are even stronger,” said Carly Kelly who works at her family’s insurance agency in Watertown Square. “This is a small town where we all know each other’s names; it’s a close, tight knit community.”

Elsie Louis works at a hair salon across the street from the station. She told us many of the firefighters get their hair cut there.

“They’re not the only ones who lost people,” Louis said. “The community did as well, businesses as well. We also lost a member of ourselves in the area.”