Walmart Frozen Pizza Recalled For Possible Listeria Contamination

WASHINGTON (CBS) – Attention Walmart shoppers: A frozen pizza sold at the retail giant is being recalled because it may be contaminated.
California-based RBR Meat Company has recalled 21,200 pounds of its 16” Marketside Extra Large Supreme Pizza with lot code 20547.
So far, there have not been any reports of people getting sick.
Listeria can lead to illness and can pose a danger to pregnant women and the elderly.
Customers who bought the pizza, produced on Feb. 23, should throw it away or return it.