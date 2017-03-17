WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial

Photos: Boston’s Ducklings Are Decked Out In Green For St. Patrick’s Day

March 17, 2017 1:48 PM
Filed Under: Make Way For Ducklings, St. Patrick's Day

BOSTON (CBS) – Everyone in Boston is getting their green on for St. Patrick’s Day, including the ducks.

Related: Best St. Patrick’s Day Bars

Photos surfaced on social media Friday of the Make Way For Ducklings statues in the Public Garden decked out in green.

Laurel Ruma of Medford snapped some close-up photos of Mrs. Mallard in her shamrock scarf.

mama duck ducklings green Photos: Bostons Ducklings Are Decked Out In Green For St. Patricks Day

Mama Duck and her scarf. (Photo credit: Laurel Ruma/@laurelatoreilly)

Every duck was adorned with a tiny green hat as well.

ducklings hats Photos: Bostons Ducklings Are Decked Out In Green For St. Patricks Day

The ducklings and their hats (Photo credit: Laurel Ruma/@laurelatoreilly)

The weather is putting a bit of a damper on Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations this year. Sunday’s St. Patrick’s Day in South Boston is being cut short because snow is in the forecast.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia