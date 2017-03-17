Photos: Boston’s Ducklings Are Decked Out In Green For St. Patrick’s Day

BOSTON (CBS) – Everyone in Boston is getting their green on for St. Patrick’s Day, including the ducks.
Related: Best St. Patrick’s Day Bars
Photos surfaced on social media Friday of the Make Way For Ducklings statues in the Public Garden decked out in green.
Laurel Ruma of Medford snapped some close-up photos of Mrs. Mallard in her shamrock scarf.
Every duck was adorned with a tiny green hat as well.
The weather is putting a bit of a damper on Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations this year. Sunday’s St. Patrick’s Day in South Boston is being cut short because snow is in the forecast.