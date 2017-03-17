Victim Identified In Farmington, NH Murder

FARMINGTON, N.H. (CBS) – Investigators released the identity of a man shot and killed inside a rural New Hampshire home on Wednesday.
Police say a juvenile shot and killed 33-year-old James Laprade inside a Farmington home.
A woman was also injured but is expected to survive. Her identity was not released.
The juvenile was charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder.
An autopsy determined that Laprade died from a gunshot wound and the manner of death was found to be a homicide.
One neighbor told WBZ-TV on Thursday that her family heard gunshots Wednesday but they didn’t think anything of it because she said the residents next door often fire guns.
Another woman said the teenager suspect enjoyed shooting guns.
Police have not released the juvenile suspect’s name and have not commented on the circumstances surrounding the murder.