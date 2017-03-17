Citizens Bank Blames ‘Vendor Processing Issue’ For Missing Direct Deposits

BOSTON (CBS) – Citizens Bank customers are having major issues with their accounts this morning.
They say the bank is not processing direct deposits and there’s no mobile access.
Customers who are counting on their paychecks being directly deposited woke up Friday and found that money had not been put into their accounts.
Many are concerned they’ll be hit with fees for payments that are missed because of the issue.
Peter Lucht, Citizens Bank’s head of communications, gave this statement to WBZ-TV Friday morning:
“Due to a vendor processing issue, affecting multiple financial institutions, customers are seeing a delay in transactions posting to their accounts. We appreciate the patience of our customers as we work with our customers to resolve this issue.”
Check: Citizens Bank Customer Service
It’s not clear yet if any fees imposed on customers will be reimbursed by Citizens Bank.