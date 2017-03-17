WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial

Citizens Bank Blames ‘Vendor Processing Issue’ For Missing Direct Deposits

March 17, 2017 9:13 AM
Filed Under: Citizens Bank

BOSTON (CBS) – Citizens Bank customers are having major issues with their accounts this morning.

They say the bank is not processing direct deposits and there’s no mobile access.

Customers who are counting on their paychecks being directly deposited woke up Friday and found that money had not been put into their accounts.

Many are concerned they’ll be hit with fees for payments that are missed because of the issue.

Peter Lucht, Citizens Bank’s head of communications, gave this statement to WBZ-TV Friday morning:

“Due to a vendor processing issue, affecting multiple financial institutions, customers are seeing a delay in transactions posting to their accounts. We appreciate the patience of our customers as we work with our customers to resolve this issue.”

Check: Citizens Bank Customer Service

It’s not clear yet if any fees imposed on customers will be reimbursed by Citizens Bank.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia