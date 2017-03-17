Citizens Bank Blames ‘Vendor Processing Issue’ For Missing Direct Deposits

BOSTON (CBS) – Citizens Bank customers are having major issues with their accounts this morning.

@CitizensBank Knock Knock. who's there? Not your Pay check. You had one job………. — Pascual Cora Jr. (@pcorajr) March 17, 2017

They say the bank is not processing direct deposits and there’s no mobile access.

@AskCitizensBank @CitizensBank No mobile access & no deposits today. That's ok, it's not like it's my money. Carry On & Charge Fees. — Alex B (@TheForRealAlex) March 17, 2017

Customers who are counting on their paychecks being directly deposited woke up Friday and found that money had not been put into their accounts.

@cbsboston Do you know anything about @CitizensBank not depositing direct deposits this morning? No update and hangs up when calling. — Tina44 (@theatley44) March 17, 2017

Many are concerned they’ll be hit with fees for payments that are missed because of the issue.

Peter Lucht, Citizens Bank’s head of communications, gave this statement to WBZ-TV Friday morning:

“Due to a vendor processing issue, affecting multiple financial institutions, customers are seeing a delay in transactions posting to their accounts. We appreciate the patience of our customers as we work with our customers to resolve this issue.”

1/2: Customers are seeing a delay in transactions posting to their accounts, due to a vendor processing issue. — Ask Citizens Bank (@AskCitizensBank) March 17, 2017

2/2: This issue is affecting multiple financial institutions. We appreciate the patience of our customers as we work to resolve this issue. — Ask Citizens Bank (@AskCitizensBank) March 17, 2017

It’s not clear yet if any fees imposed on customers will be reimbursed by Citizens Bank.