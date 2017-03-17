WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

Bodies Of 2 Missing Snowshoers From Boston Recovered

March 17, 2017 4:46 PM
Filed Under: Avalanche, Boston, Canada, Mass General Hospital

BOSTON (CBS) – Search teams in Canada have recovered the bodies of two snowshoers from the Boston-area who were buried in an avalanche.

Officials say the 32-year-old man and woman went snowshoeing last weekend when they were caught in the avalanche about 20 miles north of Lake Louise in Alberta.

ctv1 Bodies Of 2 Missing Snowshoers From Boston Recovered

Car rented by 2 missing snowshoers from Boston in Canada (Image from CTV)

Their hotel called police on Tuesday when they did not check out.

Investigators found the couple’s rental car near a trail just north of Lake Louise. There were snowshoe tracks leading into nearby avalanche debris, and no tracks leading out.

Investigators also picked up signals from transceivers in the area, but conditions were too dangerous to start searching until Friday.

Their identities have not been released, but WBZ confirmed they have ties to Mass. General Hospital.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia