Bodies Of 2 Missing Snowshoers From Boston Recovered

BOSTON (CBS) – Search teams in Canada have recovered the bodies of two snowshoers from the Boston-area who were buried in an avalanche.
Officials say the 32-year-old man and woman went snowshoeing last weekend when they were caught in the avalanche about 20 miles north of Lake Louise in Alberta.
Their hotel called police on Tuesday when they did not check out.
Investigators found the couple’s rental car near a trail just north of Lake Louise. There were snowshoe tracks leading into nearby avalanche debris, and no tracks leading out.
Investigators also picked up signals from transceivers in the area, but conditions were too dangerous to start searching until Friday.
Their identities have not been released, but WBZ confirmed they have ties to Mass. General Hospital.