WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Twitter Reacts To Xavier Upsetting Maryland

March 16, 2017 9:05 PM
Filed Under: College Basketball, Maryland Terrapins, NCAA Tournament, Ryan Mayer, Xavier Musketeers

Ryan Mayer

The first day of the NCAA tournament has played out largely in favor of the high seeds so far. The lone upset of the day came when Middle Tennessee State, a 12-seed, upset 5-seed Minnesota 81-72. Now, we can add the Xavier Musketeers to the list of bracket busters thanks to a 76-65 win over 6-seed Maryland in the West region.

The Musketeers got a big game, and a huge second half from guard Trevon Bluiett, who posted 21 points with 18 of them coming in the second half.

After the score went final, the folks on Twitter weighed in with their thoughts on the second upset of the day. First, Xavier’s most famous fan, Bill Murray, whose son is on the coaching staff, was caught on camera with his celebration during the team’s second half run.

Then, the folks who had the upset started their celebration.

Then came the folks who were mourning the loss of their perfect bracket.

Better luck next year folks. Xavier advances to face the winner of Florida State-Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday.

 

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia