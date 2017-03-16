Expressway Shut Down In Milton After Truck Crash Brings Down Wires On Highway

MILTON (CBS) – The Southeast Expressway was shut down in both directions early Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer crash brought down power lines on the highway in Milton.

The truck crashed at Exit 10 on the southbound side of the highway near Squantum Street around 1:30 a.m.

#MAtraffic Rt.93 S/B exit 10 ramp in #Milton expected to be closed all day due to earlier crash. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 16, 2017

It took down a utility pole, a transformer and a guardrail. There was also a diesel fuel leak.

The truck was carrying 38,000 pounds of cheese, according to WBZ-TV’s Nick Giovanni.

The driver was arrested and charged with drunk driving.

The northbound side and HOV lanes re-opened around 6 a.m. The right lane on the southbound side and Exit 10 remain closed.

Crews are still in the process of repairing the wires, restoring power and removing the truck.

Going nowhere fast SB on the expressway–right lane and EX. 10 remain closed for several hours. NB lanes completely reopened. pic.twitter.com/Wn6Ep5JLbh — Breana Pitts (@BrePWBZ) March 16, 2017

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.