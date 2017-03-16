Should The Patriots Bring Back Darrelle Revis?

BOSTON (CBS) — Darrelle Revis is available for any team that wants him. Should New England consider a reunion with the corner?

Though the 31-year-old is on the back nine of his career, and looked pretty terrible for the Jets the last two seasons, he’s on a quest for redemption. His legal troubles in Pittsburgh have been dropped and the corner says he’s committed to getting back on the football field.

“I hope it’s here,” 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Scott Zolak said of Revis on Thursday.

Marc Bertrand has been on this bandwagon for a few weeks now, and if Revis is truly committed, said he’s worth a look from the Patriots.

“You give that guy a call and see if he wants to redeem himself as a football player. Does he have that pride, that hunger? Does he want to not end his career the way it looked like it would end had he not played another snap? … He now, I think, has a chance to find a team and a home, and end what he hopes to be a Hall of Fame career on a high note,” said Beetle. “What better place to do that than with the Patriots and Bill Belichick?”

While both Zolak and Bertrand wouldn’t mind seeing a Revis back in the Patriots secondary, Hardy disagrees.

“Since when do you care about catering to a specific player instead of the team? This guy is a knucklehead,” said Hardy. “He doesn’t deserve anything. He quit on the game, and he quit on the team he signed with. He went for the super-big paycheck and quit on the [Jets].”

All good points by Hardy, but if Revis is recommitted to the game (he told reporters on Wednesday that he’s lost 10 pounds this offseason), it would be a low-risk option for the Patriots in their secondary. While New England signed Stephon Gilmore to a big-money contract last week, it’s still unknown if Malcolm Butler will still be on the team next season.

Zolak adds that Bill Belichick would love to stick it to the Jets, who still owe Revis $6 million next season, and Bertrand says the expectations would be much different this time around than they were in Revis’ lone season with the Patriots in 2014. Revis is no longer a shutdown corner, but as long as he’s committed, he’d be worth taking a flyer on.

“I would only want him because I think he can still play, and I don’t think he is the player we saw in New York last season,” said Bertrand. “I think he has the ability to be a lot better.”

What do you think?

