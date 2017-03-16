Police Searching For Suspect In New Bedford Murder

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Authorities continue to look for the suspect in a fatal shooting in New Bedford.
The Bristol district attorney says 20-year-old Jonas Trinidad Jr. was shot late Wednesday morning near the intersection of Matthew and Bank streets. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police raided the suspect’s home Wednesday afternoon, but he was not there. Authorities say he remained at large on Thursday.
Police recovered a gun at the residence but it was not immediately clear if it was the gun used in the shooting.
No possible motive has been disclosed for the city’s second homicide of the year.