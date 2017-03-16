Massachusetts Members Of Congress Oppose Commuter Rail Cuts

March 16, 2017 7:10 PM
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts members of Congress are criticizing a proposal to eliminate all weekend commuter rail service and end thousands of door-to-door rides for disabled passengers.

The entire, all-Democratic delegation, led by Congressmen Seth Moulton and Mike Capuano, said Thursday the proposed cuts by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority would leave some of the state’s most vulnerable residents without access to transportation, and may drive people away from the commuter rail system in the future.

Baker has described the proposals as among a menu of options under consideration to close a $42 million budget gap in the fiscal year starting July 1.

He said service cuts should always be a last option to deal with budget issues.

In a letter to the MBTA and state transportation department, the congressional delegation urged officials to consider other options.

