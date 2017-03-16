Isaiah Thomas To Miss Celtics’ Games Vs. Nets, 76ers With Bone Bruise

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics hit the road for a quick two-game road trip against some of the NBA’s worst teams without their leading scorer.

Isaiah Thomas, who is averaging 29.2 points per game this season, will miss Boston’s next two games with a bone bruise in his right knee. The team doesn’t sound too concerned about the injury, as they hit the final stretch of the regular season, but there is no word on when IT will return to action.

Isaiah Thomas will not travel this weekend to NY and Philly. He's out with a right knee bone bruise. #NEBHInjuryReport — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 16, 2017

The Nets have just 12 wins on the season while Philadelphia has 24, so this isn’t the worst time for Thomas to be MIA. The Celtics currently own a 1.5 game lead over the Washington Wizards for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, with the Wizards set to visit the TD Garden on Monday night.

Assuming Isaiah's injury in minor, rest now makes sense schedule-wise. Game vs. Wiz Monday is the one C's really need for tiebreaker edge. — Brian Robb (@CelticsHub) March 16, 2017

Thomas, Boston’s lone All-Star this season, missed four games earlier this season with a right groin injury, with the Celtics losing three of those contests. While they shouldn’t be taking any opponent for granted at this point in the season, this could just be a convenient time to get Thomas (who has averaged 34.1 minutes per game) a little bit of rest.