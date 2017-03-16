Photos: Rare Baby Monkey Born At Franklin Park Zoo

March 16, 2017 1:07 PM
Filed Under: Franklin Park Zoo

BOSTON (CBS) – There’s a new, adorable resident on display at the Franklin Park Zoo.

A cotton-top tamarin born March 3 can now be seen in the Tropical Forest exhibit.

The sex of the baby is not yet known. Cotton-top tamarins are critically endangered, and its twin did not survive birth.

franklin zoo monkey clinging Photos: Rare Baby Monkey Born At Franklin Park Zoo

The monkey clinging to its mother’s back (Image credit: Zoo New England)

“We are closely monitoring the mother and baby, but so far the baby is doing well and appears bright, healthy and alert. If visitors look closely, they will be able to see the baby clinging tightly to its mom’s back,” assistant curator Josh Meyerchick said in a statement.

franklin zoo monkey baby face Photos: Rare Baby Monkey Born At Franklin Park Zoo

You can just make out the baby monkey’s face here. (Image credit: Zoo New England)

This kind of monkey is squirrel-sized and is known for its “long whitish crest of hair stemming from the forehead to the nape and flowing over their shoulders,” the zoo says.

franklin zoo monkey baby group Photos: Rare Baby Monkey Born At Franklin Park Zoo

The cotton-top tamarin family. (Image credit: Zoo New England)

No name for the baby has been announced yet.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia