Photos: Rare Baby Monkey Born At Franklin Park Zoo

BOSTON (CBS) – There’s a new, adorable resident on display at the Franklin Park Zoo.
A cotton-top tamarin born March 3 can now be seen in the Tropical Forest exhibit.
The sex of the baby is not yet known. Cotton-top tamarins are critically endangered, and its twin did not survive birth.
“We are closely monitoring the mother and baby, but so far the baby is doing well and appears bright, healthy and alert. If visitors look closely, they will be able to see the baby clinging tightly to its mom’s back,” assistant curator Josh Meyerchick said in a statement.
This kind of monkey is squirrel-sized and is known for its “long whitish crest of hair stemming from the forehead to the nape and flowing over their shoulders,” the zoo says.
No name for the baby has been announced yet.