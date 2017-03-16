Former Kingston Fire Chief Charged With Sexual Assault

March 16, 2017 5:00 PM By Bill Shields
Filed Under: Bill Shields, Bob Heath, Kingston, Sexual Assault

KINGSTON (CBS) – Former Kingston Fire Chief Bob Heath has been charged with sexually assaulting a 23-year-old man.

The victim, Ryan Williams, said the 60-year-old sexually assaulted him in his grandfather’s house in Kingston last month.

“He came in. He started taking off his shirt. He came over to me, started to force kiss me. When he shoved his hands down my pants,” said Williams.

Williams was shocked.  “I had no idea that he was gonna do that,” he said.

Heath, who had been a firefighter since 1977, resigned recently.

“I wanted to get out of the house. I wanted to go into public,” Williams said.

Over a year ago, the two became friends through Facebook, but he did not expect their relationship to shift.

“I was interested in a job working as a dispatcher within the Kingston Police Department,” said Williams.

His fellow fire chiefs say Heath is nothing but a professional firefighter and a stand-up guy.

Williams says police are investigating if there are other victims.

