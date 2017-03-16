Juvenile Charged With Killing Man, Shooting Woman In Farmington, NH

March 16, 2017 12:56 PM
Filed Under: Farmington, New Hampshire

FARMINGTON, N.H. (AP) — Authorities in New Hampshire say a juvenile has been charged with murder after a man was found apparently shot to death and a woman was found with a gunshot wound in a Farmington home.

Assistant Attorney General Jason Casey says police responded to a call at the residence just after 12 p.m. Wednesday.

They found two adults with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead and the woman was hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Casey says the juvenile was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the man’s exact cause of death.

The victims have not been identified.

