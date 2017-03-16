WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WATCH: Dwayne Bacon Throws Down Vicious Slam Against FGCU

March 16, 2017 10:32 PM
Filed Under: March Madness, NCAA Tournament, Ryan Mayer

Ryan Mayer

The Florida State Seminoles earned a 3-seed in the West region of the NCAA Tournament and with that came a first round date against the 14-seed Florida Gulf Coast Eagles. FGCU is known as “Dunk City” because of their NCAA Tournament run back in March of 2013, which included plenty of high flying highlights as they made their way to the Sweet 16.

This time around, FGCU has continued that “Dunk City” culture, but in the first half against Florida State, it was the Seminoles’ Dwayne Bacon showing off his dunking prowess.

The ‘Noles took a 40-36 lead into the halftime break thanks in part to Bacon’s 16 points.

