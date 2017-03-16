Collette Divitto Honored With ADmiration Award

BOSTON (CBS) – Collette Divitto, a Boston businesswoman with Down syndrome, received the Ad Club ADmiration Award on Thursday.
The award is given annually to a woman who has inspired her community and has shown perseverance, leadership, and passion.
“I was determined to have a great career, make money. This is money honey, OK. So I could live independently,” said Divitto.
Collette opened her own bakery, “Collettey’s Cookies,” after years of looking for a job inside one.
Since the decision, her business has taken off.
Collette says she is honored to receive an award for her business and has worked hard to have her own career.