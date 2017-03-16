WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
What’s Up This Weekend: Maple Weekend, Southie Parade, Free Movies & More

March 16, 2017 5:25 AM
Filed Under: Boston Events

BOSTON (CBS) – We assume you know St. Patrick’s Day is Friday, so you may be spending your Friday with corned beef, cabbage, and green beer. But what else is going on this weekend? Plenty!

MAPLE WEEKEND
It’s officially Maple Weekend in Massachusetts. Many sugarhouses host special events and tastings, and restaurants feature special maple inspired dishes. Check out this list of dozens of sugarhouses open this weekend, where you can see the process of maple syrup making. Not to be outdone, these restaurants are celebrating maple weekend on their menus.

FREE FILM FRIDAYS
Throughout March, all movies are free at the Museum of Science’s Mugar Omni Theater on Fridays. The free films are made possible by MathWorks. Tickets are first come, first served and need to be picked up at the Museum box office the same day. Now Playing: Journey to Space, Extreme Weather and National Parks Adventure. MORE INFO: mos.org

SOUTHIE PARADE
It’s the most popular St. Patrick’s Parade in the area. The South Boston parade kicks off Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Broadway T station and winds through Southie. Each year thousands line the parade route to see the floats, local political leaders marching, and listen to Irish music. ROUTE MAP & INFO: southbostonparade.org

ROCK N’ SKATE
The new home of the Boston Bruins practice facility hosts special Friday nights open to the public. Friday nights from 8-10 p.m., Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton is the home of Rock N’ Skate, complete with a live DJ. Admission is $10, with an additional $5 if you need to rent skates. MORE INFO: bostonlandingdevelopment.com

HOCKEY EAST CHAMPIONSHIPS
Some of the best college hockey around will be on display at the TD Garden this weekend. The 2017 Hockey East Semifinals and Finals take place Friday and Saturday, with 4 nationally ranked teams. UMass Lowell (4) takes on Notre Dame (10) at 5 on Friday, followed by rivals Boston University (7) vs. Boston College (14). Winners advance to Saturday’s finals. INFO & TICKETS: hockeyeastonline.com

WWE ON TOUR
OK, so technically this is on Monday, but worth noting. As of this writing, tickets were still available for WWE Live Road to Wrestlemania, pulling into the DCU Center in Worcester. Featured matches include Luke Harper vs. WWE Champion Bray Wyatt and John Cena vs. AJ Styles in a “Worcester Street Fight”. TICKETS & INFO: dcucenter.com

