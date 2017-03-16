Video Shows What Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek Is Like ‘In Real Life’

CULVER CITY, Calif. (CBS) – Millions watch Jeopardy! and Alex Trebek on a nightly basis, but rarely do you see the game show host like this.

Business Insider went behind the scenes with Trebek recently to find out what the 76-year-old is like in “real life.”

He’s shown getting his makeup applied before the show while talking about how he stays in shape.

What’s Trebek’s fitness routine?

“There is none,” Trebek says. “I don’t believe in it.”

He does do a lot of work on projects around his house, but you won’t find him and his “brown thumb” in a garden.

Trebek also takes questions from the studio audience daily, and reveals how he spends an hour and a half reading over the questions before a day of taping to make sure his pronunciations are correct.

He’s asked about his retirement plans, and says he’ll continue hosting as long as he stays sharp and enjoys the job.

“The show is the most important thing, and the contestants,” Trebek says.

And what about his favorite app?

“I use my phone for something completely revolutionary,” Trebek says. “I make a call, I receive a call.”

