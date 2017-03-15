Xbox One Controller Chargers Recalled For Potential Burn Hazard

BURBANK, Calif. (CBS) – Take note, Xbox owners: Charged used to power up a video game controller have been recalled over a burn hazard.
About 121,000 Energizer XBOX ONE 2X Smart Chargers face recall because they can overheat, damage the controller and possibly cause injury.
The recalled chargers are about 3.5 inches long, 5 inches wide and 11 inches tall. The have item number 048-052-NA printed on the bottom.
There have been 24 reports of the chargers overheating, but no injuries.
They were sold online and at stores like Best Buy and GameStop from February 2016 to February 2017 for about $40.
Anyone who bought these chargers can contact Performance Designed Products for a full refund.