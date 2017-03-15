Toucher & Rich: The Dan Roche Local Sports Quiz

BOSTON (CBS) — Dan Roche is a fascinating man, and he certainly is not your ordinary guy.

Fred Toucher is amazed by the WBZ-TV sports reporter’s knowledge of local sports, so when Rochie filled in for a vacationing Rich on Wednesday’s Toucher & Rich, he decided to hit him with several local sports trivia questions. To no surprise, Rochie did extremely well, and even dropped some bonus knowledge for most of the questions.

Here are the questions he was hit with:

1. Who managed the Pawtucket Red Sox in 2004?

2. What was the last year Andover Central won the Girls State Basketball Championship?

3. Name the last three Girls State Volleyball Champions.

4. Who is the current head coach of the Merrimack College baseball team?

5. Name three coaches at Mt. Ida College.

6. Name every Cape Cod League baseball team.

7. Name the infield for last year’s All-State Boys baseball team.

8. Who is the head basketball coach for the Harvard Women’s team?

9. Name the athletic director at Methuen High School.

10. Who is the Andover head hockey coach?

11. Which former Red Sox player is the longest-tenured BC head coach?

Listen to all of Rochie’s responses in the podcast below, and as an added bonus, he discusses his interesting wedding in the video above!



