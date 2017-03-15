WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
NightSide – Old Man Winter’s Final Blow. Guests – Marcy Reed, Penni Conner and Walt Brinker

March 15, 2017 1:13 AM By Dan Rea
BOSTON (CBS) – For those of us who felt temperatures rising two weeks ago and thought that winter was over, Mother Nature had other plans. Forecasts for today’s storm called for more than two feet of snow in some places, and whiteout conditions across the region. As the storm winds down, we’ll bring you the latest info and updates throughout the night right here on WBZ News Radio 1030 AM. Dan will also be joined by National Grid President Marcy Reed and Eversource Chief Customer Officer Penni Conner to discuss power outages and storm clean up efforts. Later, we’ll talk with Walt Brinker, who has spent more than three decades helping stranded motorists, about the driving conditions and how to stay safe on the roads. What was today’s storm like in your neck of the woods? Did you have to travel today or were you able to stay warm and dry inside? How much snow did you community get? Were you happy to see one more blast of winter?

Originally broadcast March 14th, 2017.

Part 1 with Marcy Reed from National Grid:
Part 2 with Penni Conner from Eversoucre:
Part 3 with Walt Brinker:

