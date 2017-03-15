Keller @ Large: A Story About Empowerment And Progress

BOSTON (CBS) – On a morning like this, it’s always a good idea to think about golf, even if it’ll be awhile longer before we can get out there, thanks for nothing, Mother Nature.

So here’s a quick golf story that’s also about empowerment, and progress.

The members of the second-oldest golf club in the world, owners of the legendary Muirfield links in Scotland, have voted to allow female members after 273 years of male-only fun. They needed a two-thirds majority to make it happen, and they didn’t get it in the first vote last May.

But then the world outside the bubble of the so-called Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers intruded.

The sponsors of the British Open dropped them from the hosting rotation. And some of the other big tournaments that have played Muirfield in the past seemed likely to bail; after all, even the Masters lets women in these days, this being the 21st century and all.

The gang at Muirfield felt the heat, and women are now in, at least, once they clear the multiyear waiting list.

Says the club captain: “This is a significant decision for a club which was founded in 1744 and retains many of the values and aspirations of its founding members.”

Excuse me?

The website Scottish Golf History notes that 20 years after it opened the club started severely restricting membership due to possible competition from “somebody of whom the club members did not approve.”

The more things change, eh, Honourables?

It seems inclusion on the links is an unstoppable tide, as it should be. Or at least, partial inclusion.

A round at Muirfield will cost you $280 bucks.

No thanks.

I can play ten rounds at my female-friendly muni course for less.

