Photos: Teens Build Enormous Snowman In Leominster

LEOMINSTER (CBS) – There are plenty of teenagers who likely spent Tuesday’s snow day inside playing video games or watching TV. Not these two.
Leominster resident Mary Roche tells WBZ-TV that her 18-year-old son and 14-year-old daughter worked late into the night to build an epic snowman.
She says her son, a future engineer, started by piling all the snow from the driveway into one spot. He and his sister spent hours making the snowman, even using ladders.
Photos shared by Roche show the snowman towering over her son.
Tuesday’s nor’easter dumped 13.8 inches of snow in Leominster. Schools in town were closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
There are signs this snowman might stick around for a while. Temperatures are not forecast to reach 40 degrees until Monday.