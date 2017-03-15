WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

Photos: Teens Build Enormous Snowman In Leominster

March 15, 2017 4:19 PM
Filed Under: Leominster, March 14 storm

LEOMINSTER (CBS) – There are plenty of teenagers who likely spent Tuesday’s snow day inside playing video games or watching TV. Not these two.

Leominster resident Mary Roche tells WBZ-TV that her 18-year-old son and 14-year-old daughter worked late into the night to build an epic snowman.

img 8046 Photos: Teens Build Enormous Snowman In Leominster

A Leominster teen posing with the giant snowman he built. (Photo credit: Mary Roche)

She says her son, a future engineer, started by piling all the snow from the driveway into one spot. He and his sister spent hours making the snowman, even using ladders.

snowman ladder Photos: Teens Build Enormous Snowman In Leominster

Using a ladder to build an epic snowman (Photo credit: Mary Roche)

Photos shared by Roche show the snowman towering over her son.

snowman pose Photos: Teens Build Enormous Snowman In Leominster

Posing next to the still-unfinished snowman. (Photo credit: Mary Roche)

Tuesday’s nor’easter dumped 13.8 inches of snow in Leominster. Schools in town were closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

There are signs this snowman might stick around for a while. Temperatures are not forecast to reach 40 degrees until Monday.

