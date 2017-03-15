2 Scenic Viewers Stolen From Outside Florida Gift Shop

FLORIDA (CBS) — Two commercial binocular units used for viewing the scenery outside a Western Massachusetts gift shop have been stolen, Massachusetts State Police said Wednesday.
Police said the scenic viewers were cut off from the platform on which they stood outside the Eastern Summit Gift Shop some time between Feb. 27 and March 7.
The two units are made of bronze and cast iron and weigh around 305 lbs. each.
The Tower Optical binoculars are considered rare collectibles, and State Police would like anyone with information about their whereabouts to contact them.