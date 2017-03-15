WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial

March 15, 2017 10:05 AM
FLORIDA (CBS) — Two commercial binocular units used for viewing the scenery outside a Western Massachusetts gift shop have been stolen, Massachusetts State Police said Wednesday.

Police said the scenic viewers were cut off from the platform on which they stood outside the Eastern Summit Gift Shop some time between Feb. 27 and March 7.

msp florida scenic viewer theft 1 2 Scenic Viewers Stolen From Outside Florida Gift Shop

The commercial binoculars, before they were stolen. (Massachusetts State Police)

The two units are made of bronze and cast iron and weigh around 305 lbs. each.

bnox 2 Scenic Viewers Stolen From Outside Florida Gift Shop

The spot where the binocular units were stolen. (Massachusetts State Police)

The Tower Optical binoculars are considered rare collectibles, and State Police would like anyone with information about their whereabouts to contact them.

