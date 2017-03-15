Dont’a Hightower’s Mother Posts Celebratory Dance On Instagram [VIDEO]

BOSTON (CBS) — Dont’a Hightower and his family have plenty of reason to celebrate. The Patriots’ defensive captain is staying in New England with a four-year extension worth $43 million and $19 million guaranteed. It may not be quite the payday Hightower was hoping for, but it’s a big raise nonetheless.
To celebrate the new deal, Hightower asked his mother Itanya to do a little dance for him on her Instagram account. She obliged and the results were hilarious.
Maybe Hightower can win another Super Bowl – or four – over the course of his extension. He and his mom probably haven’t run out of reasons to dance.