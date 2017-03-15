Deal Reached To Keep Iconic Citgo Sign In Kenmore Square

BOSTON (CBS) – A deal has been reached to keep Boston’s iconic Citgo sign right where it is in Kenmore Square.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said Wednesday afternoon Related Beal and Citgo came to an agreement to keep the famous sign in place.
“I applaud Related Beal and Citgo for their willingness to come together in a collaborative way that will benefit the entire city,” said Walsh.
Related Beal recently bought the building with the Citgo sign and was seeking a rent increase.
Details of the agreement are not yet known.
“The Citgo sign has become an important part of the community and I am delighted that both sides were able to agree on terms,” Walsh said.