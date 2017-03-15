3 Arrested After Boston Police Find Loaded Gun Under Infant’s Car Seat

March 15, 2017 1:43 PM
Filed Under: Arrest, Boston Police, Dorchester, Gun

DORCHESTER (CBS) — Police arrested three people Monday after finding a large, loaded handgun under a 10-month-old infant’s car seat in the back seat of their car.

Officers walked up to the car because it was parked in front of a fire hydrant at Washington Street and Southern Avenue in Dorchester around 10 p.m.

They found that neither the driver, Jyarie Shoulders, 20, nor his passengers, William Pope-Dedrick, 21, and Sierra Braxton-Eason, 19, all of Dorchester, were licensed to drive. All three, along with a 10-month-old in the backseat, were taken from the car so it could be towed.

When they searched the car, officers found a fully-loaded Smith & Wesson .357 magnum revolver on the floor under the child’s car seat.

Police said they also found 28 grams of what they believe is marijuana, a scale, and $285 in cash.

Shoulders, Pope-Dedrick, and Braxton-Eason are all facing several gun charges, as well as possession with intent to distribute class D drugs, and Shoulders was also charged for driving without a license.

