3 Arrested After Boston Police Find Loaded Gun Under Infant’s Car Seat

DORCHESTER (CBS) — Police arrested three people Monday after finding a large, loaded handgun under a 10-month-old infant’s car seat in the back seat of their car.
Officers walked up to the car because it was parked in front of a fire hydrant at Washington Street and Southern Avenue in Dorchester around 10 p.m.
They found that neither the driver, Jyarie Shoulders, 20, nor his passengers, William Pope-Dedrick, 21, and Sierra Braxton-Eason, 19, all of Dorchester, were licensed to drive. All three, along with a 10-month-old in the backseat, were taken from the car so it could be towed.
When they searched the car, officers found a fully-loaded Smith & Wesson .357 magnum revolver on the floor under the child’s car seat.
Police said they also found 28 grams of what they believe is marijuana, a scale, and $285 in cash.
Shoulders, Pope-Dedrick, and Braxton-Eason are all facing several gun charges, as well as possession with intent to distribute class D drugs, and Shoulders was also charged for driving without a license.