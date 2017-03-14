WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Farrell: David Price Will Likely Start Season On Disabled List

March 14, 2017 10:14 AM
Filed Under: Boston Red Sox, David Price, Disabled List, John Farrell, Red Sox Injuries, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — We know that David Price’s sore (and unique) left elbow won’t require surgery, and the lefty said on Monday he’s feeling much better than he expected.

But that doesn’t mean he won’t be making a trip to the disabled list to start the 2017 season. Manager John Farrell addressed Price’s progress on Tuesday, and said it’s very likely the lefty will start the season on the DL.

“At this point, it would be hard to see him ready to go at the start of the season,” Farrell told reporters in Fort Myers, Florida on Tuesday.

There is still no timetable for Price to begin throwing off a mound. The 31-year-old did some light throwing on both Saturday and Sunday and felt optimistic when speaking with reporters on Monday, but the Red Sox will have to see a lot more out of him before he takes the mound again.

“Everyone wants to know what’s the next step, what’s the next phase. This is going to be dependent upon on how David goes through the morning rehab, the exercises that he goes through, what he feels he’s capable of that day — within reason,” Farrell said. “We are at a 60-foot phase right now, but there needs to be x-number of sessions at 60-feet before we progress. It was at the doctor’s recommendation not to put him on a structured throwing program, because it may be either too quick or too slow, depending on how he feels. A lot of what is driving this on a daily throwing schedule is how David feels.”

