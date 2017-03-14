‘Hallelujah,’ It’s A Snow Day! Mass. School Makes Creative Cancellation Announcement

ROCHESTER (CBS) – Snow days are a reason for students to rejoice.
And one school in Massachusetts took that pretty literally.
On the day before a blizzard was set to slam the region, the Old Colony Regional Vocational Technical High School put out a cancellation message set to the tune of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.”
“I heard there was a winter storm, in southern Mass., there’s snow in store,” Superintendent-Director Aaron Polansky croons as he announces his plan to “cancel school-ya.”
He’s then joined by members of the senior class who sing “Hallelujah.”
Check out the funny video below.