Nor’easter Leaves Some Travelers Stranded At Logan Airport

EAST BOSTON (CBS) — With few exceptions, the only things flying around Logan Airport Tuesday morning were snowflakes.

The nor’easter that was moving in caused dozens of delays and hundreds of cancellations, and left some passengers stranded.

It is not a good day to fly out of Boston. #Logan #Storm pic.twitter.com/QqDyvuQLCw — Carl Stevens (@carlwbz) March 14, 2017

One woman whose flight was cancelled told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens she didn’t have the money for a hotel–so she was stuck in the airport until at least Wednesday morning.

“I came in from London yesterday evening around 6:30,” one woman said. “My flight was scheduled for this morning … it’s cancelled. There’s no way I can go anywhere. He said I will be here until Wednesday morning.”

Nearly every flight on the departures board read “cancelled.”

Some travelers acknowledged the truth–that if you book a flight out of Boston in the wintertime, you’re rolling the dice a little bit.

“I had to change my flight to an earlier one and get up much earlier this morning, and I’m hoping to get out before the snow flies,” said another. “It’s unusual, but it’s New England. You never know.”

WBZ NewsRadio1030’s Carl Stevens reports